Tanzania’s anti-drugs authorities arrest Polish national for growing cannabis

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Tanzania’s anti-drugs watchdog said on Sunday it is holding a Polish national in connection with growing cannabis, a prohibited drug in the east African nation.

James Kaji, the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) Commissioner General, identified the Polish national as 40-year-old Damian Sanikowsiki.

“Sanikowsiki was arrested on Saturday after he was found cultivating cannabis at Himo road junction in Kilimanjaro region,” Kaji told a news conference.

Kaji said the Polish was arrested following intelligence reports from the public, adding that scores of other suspects were being questioned in connection with the cultivation of the cannabis.

Kaji said the Polish had already processed some of the cannabis which were ready for sale inside and outside the country.

On Feb. 4, Kaji said DCEA was holding two suspects in connection with illegal possession of 508 grams of heroin.

Kaji said the arrest of the two suspects followed intelligence information regarding the existence of drug trafficking taking place in the business capital.