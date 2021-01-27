Tanzania’s anti-narcotics watchdog seizes 400 grams of heroin

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Tanzania’s anti-narcotics watchdog on Wednesday announced the seizure of 400 grams of heroin and arrest of three suspects in connection with the contraband.

James Kaji, the commissioner general for the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), said the drugs and the three suspects were seized and arrested in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Jan. 22.

“The suspects who were arrested along Kunduchi beach on the Indian Ocean coastline had hidden the drugs in a plastic bag,” Kaji told a press conference.

He said the DCEA investigators are still questioning the suspects before they are arraigned in court. Enditem