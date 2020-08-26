Tanzania’s aviation watchdog orders registration of drones

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Tanzania’s civil aviation watchdog on Monday directs all owners of drones in the country to register their devices by Aug. 28, saying failure to observe the directive will amount to breach of relevant regulations.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) director general Hamza Johari said in a statement that the directive to register the drones involves both registered drones and those that are yet to be registered in accordance to the Civil Aviation Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Regulations of 2018.

“Failure to register the drones by will lead to serious legal consequences,” said the statement, adding that the registration can be done at TCAA’s headquarters in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam and at TCAA’s zonal offices across the country.

TCAA in collaboration with the police has put in place a task force that will make sure the registration is observed, said the statement. Enditem