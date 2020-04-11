Tanzania’s headline inflation drops to 3.4 pct in March

DAR ES SALAAM, April 9 (Xinhua) — Tanzania’s annual headline inflation rate for March 2020 decreased to 3.4 percent from 3.7 percent recorded in February this year, state-run statistics watchdog said on Thursday.

The country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) attributed the decrease to reduced prices of commodities in March.

A statement by the NBS said food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate for March 2020 decreased to 5.3 percent from 5.9 percent recorded in February 2020.

Annual inflation rate for food consumed at home and away from home for March 2020 also decreased to 5.9 percent from 6.6 percent recorded in February 2020, said the statement issued in the capital Dodoma.

According to the statement, the 12-month index change for non-food products in March 2020 decreased to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent recorded in February 2020.

The statement added that the annual inflation rate which excluded food and energy for the month of March 2020 decreased to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent that was recorded in February 2020.