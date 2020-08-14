Tanzania’s new meat processing plant brings relief to livestock keepers

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Tanchoice, a 5.5-million-U.S. dollar newly constructed meat processing plant in Tanzania’s Coast region on Friday started production, providing relief to livestock keepers who have been striving to look for a market for their animals.

A statement by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries on Friday said the construction of the plant that started in March 2019 has complete by 100 percent.

The initial production of the plant with capacity of slaughtering 1,000 cows and 6,000 goats and sheep a day was witnessed by the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Luhaga Mpina, said the statement adding that the company will start exporting the processed meat to other countries.

Mpina said the operation of the plant, part of President John Magufuli administration’s industrialization drive, will add value to the country’s livestock, according to the statement.

Mpina assured Tanchoice of the government’s support as it strived to add value to the country’s livestock products.

The minister added that Tanchoice was set to create over 500 jobs both directly and indirectly once it started meat processing operations.

Rashid Abdilah, Tanchoice director, thanked the government for putting in place conducive environment for investment, especially by controlling haphazard importation of livestock products.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Tanzania has about 33.4 million cattle, 21.29 million goats and 5.65 million sheep.

The livestock sector in 2019 grew by 5 percent and contributed 7.4 percent to the gross domestic product. Enditem