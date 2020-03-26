Tanzania’s number of confirmed COVID-19 case rises to 13

DAR ES SALAAM, March 25 (Xinhua) — Tanzania’s Zanzibar health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in the archipelago, bringing the total confirmed cases to 13 in the country.

Hamad Rashid, Zanzibar’s Minister for Health, told a news conference that the newly confirmed 29-year-old German female is wife of a Ghanaian national who tested positive for the disease last week.

“We have been monitoring the German female and when she was tested today (Wednesday) she was found positive,” said Rashid, adding that the woman was transmitted with the virus by his Ghanaian husband.

Rashid said the couple have been self-isolated and were receiving treatment to ensure that they did not transmit the virus to other people in Zanzibar.

The minister added that one person suspected to have been infected by COVID-19 has been quarantined on Pemba Island and underwent test.

Rashid said 65 people have been quarantined for 14 days on the islands and they were being monitored by health authorities.