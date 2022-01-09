Tanzania’s president has reorganized his cabinet.

Tanzania’s president has made changes to his cabinet.

The ministries of finance, defense, energy, tourism, and foreign affairs are all unchanged.

Tanzania’s capital, Dar es Salaam

Tanzania’s president reshuffled her Cabinet on Saturday, bolstering her political position ahead of the general elections in 2025.

Samia Suluhu Hassan had a public spat with parliament’s speaker, accusing him of undermining her authority.

Hassan hinted last week that she would reshuffle the Cabinet to remove “rebel ministers” who had run for the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party’s 2025 election nomination. The CCM party has been in power since the country gained independence from the UK in 1961.

The president had chastised Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai for saying “the country risks being auctioned” due to the country’s mounting debt.

The president flatly rejected his apology, despite later retracting his remarks and publicly apologizing.

The ruling party has been putting increasing pressure on him to resign.

The president sacked ministers and replaced them in the most recent reshuffle.

Chief Secretary Hussein Kattaga announced the changes at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Nape Nnauye, the former CCM publicity secretary, has been appointed minister of sports, culture, and arts, while Ridhwani Kikwete has been appointed deputy minister of lands, housing, and human settlements.

Pindi Chana, a former Kenyan high commissioner, has been named minister of state in charge of policy and parliamentary affairs in the prime minister’s office.

Hussein Bashe was named Minister of Agriculture, and Anthony Mavunde was appointed as his deputy.

Minister of Education, Science, and Technology Adolf Mkenda has been appointed.

William Lukuvi, the minister of lands, housing and human settlements, Kitila Mkumbo, the minister of industry and trade, Paramagamba Kabudi, the minister of constitutional and legal affairs, and Geoffrey Mwambe, the minister of investment, were all fired by the president.

Finance, defense, energy, tourism, and foreign affairs ministries remained unaffected.