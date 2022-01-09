Tanzania’s Speaker of Parliament has resigned.

The Speaker of Tanzania’s Parliament has resigned.

Ndugai’s resignation comes just days after President Hassan launched a public smear campaign against him for comments about the nation’s mounting debt.

Tanzania, DAR ES SALAAM

Tanzania’s parliament speaker resigned on Thursday, indicating a power struggle within the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, which has ruled the East African country since its 1961 independence from the United Kingdom.

In a brief statement, Job Yustino Ndugai stated that he resigned from his position and wrote a letter to the CCM secretary general.

“It’s a personal choice.

“I made this decision in consideration of the nation’s, government’s, and CCM party’s larger interests,” he said.

Ndugai expressed gratitude to his colleagues in the legislature, the president, the government, and his constituents for their support.

Following his remarks about the rising national debt, the speaker has been under increasing pressure to resign.

Ndugai’s resignation came just days after President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who also serves as chairperson of the CCM, launched a public scathing attack on Ndugai for his remarks that “the country risks being auctioned” due to the country’s rising national debt.

On the other hand, Ndugai reversed his unusual remarks and publicly apologized to the president, claiming that the incident had been exaggerated.

“I apologize to President Kikwete and all Tanzanians if I said anything to discourage her in her efforts to rebuild the country,” Ndugai said on Monday.

The speaker’s strange remarks, according to CCM sources, foreshadowed a wide schism within the ruling party’s ranks ahead of the 2025 general elections.

The government did not respond immediately, and Anadolu Agency’s attempts to contact CCM’s publicity and ideology secretary, Shaka Shaka, for a statement were unsuccessful because he did not answer his cellphone.

Hassan, Tanzania’s first female president, took office in March after her predecessor, John Magufuli, died suddenly. Hassan is expected to run in the upcoming election.