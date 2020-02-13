Tanzania’s weather agency issues fresh alert over heavy rains in 12 regions

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Tanzania’s weather agency on Thursday issued its latest alert warning of five consecutive heavy rains in 12 regions, including Dar es Salaam.

In its latest weather forecast, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) said the downpour was expected in regions including Coast, Tanga, Morogoro, and Dar es Salaam.

TMA said transportation, social services and businesses were likely to be disrupted by the rains in these regions, adding that houses located along valleys were also likely to be washed away by flash floods.

Ongoing heavy rains in the east African nation have left at least 40 people dead and tens of hundreds of others made homeless after their houses were demolished.