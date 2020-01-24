Taobao bans vendors from hiking mask prices

HANGZHOU, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Vendors should not hike prices of masks, according to Alibaba’s shopping site Taobao.

Taobao sent the message to all vendors on the online marketplace via a notice on Wednesday. The company said it has launched official subsidies to make sure consumers will be able to purchase masks at reasonable prices.

Both Taobao and Tmall marketplaces have sufficient masks. Delivery services will continue during the Spring Festival, according to Taobao.

New coronavirus-related pneumonia cases have created buying craze for masks in China.

The Chinese city Wuhan has taken a string of measures to tighten the control and monitoring of outbound travelers in an effort to curb the spread of new coronavirus-related pneumonia.