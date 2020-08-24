Tap water reaches majority population in rural China

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Tap water has reached more than 80 percent of the rural population of China, and the water quality has improved significantly, an official said on Friday.

The problems of safe drinking water for the poor in the country have been comprehensively solved, said Tian Xuebin, vice minister of Water Resources.

Some mountainous, pastoral, and remote areas do not have the facilities for tap water supplies to households, said Chen Mingzhong, an official with the Ministry of Water Resources.

Some farmers who have their own, or easily accessible, water sources in or around their homes are not willing to pay for the material installation fee for tap water, Chen added.

China had basically solved the problem of rural drinking water safety at the end of the 12th Five-Year Plan period (2011-2015), Tian said.

After that, the country implemented the rural drinking water safety consolidation and improvement project during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) and by the end of July this year, the water supply security of 256 million rural people had been consolidated and improved, Tian said. Enditem