Target issues urgent recall of Jersey Caramel lollies

Target Australia has issued an urgent nationwide recall for a popular brand of lollies amid fears they could be contaminated with plastic.

A notice recalling The Fabulous Food Company Jersey Caramels 200g packets was issued by the New South Wales Food Authority on Friday.

The warning said customers with packs with best before dates from August 2018 to February 2021 should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

‘Food products containing plastic may cause injury if consumed,’ NSW Food Authority said.

The Jersey Caramels were available at Target Australia stores across the country for $2.

The product has been removed from the company website.

The Fabulous Food Company is owned by Target.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Target Australia for comment.

The warning comes just months after Target recalled the ‘Starter Cookset with Utensils’ kit amid fears the handles on the pots and pan from the set could detach – possibly spilling boiling water or hot contents over customers.