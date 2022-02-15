‘Targeting of Greek Cypriot priests’ is condemned in Northern Cyprus.

Northern Cyprus condemns the “targeting of Greek Cypriot priests.”

According to the TRNC Foreign Ministry, it is not surprising that the Greek Orthodox Church is involved in such a provocative act.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has strongly condemned the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus’s “target practice for Greek Cypriot priests.”

The activity was organized by the Greek Cypriot administration’s National Guard in collaboration with the Greek Orthodox Church, according to a statement issued by the TRNC Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

“It is unsurprising that the Greek Orthodox Church, which spares no effort to maintain enmity against Turkish presence on the island, would engage in such a provocative act,” the statement read.

“We strongly condemn this shooting exercise, which even went as far as awarding the best striking priests.”

According to previous press reports, the “Greek Orthodox Church had participated in similar exercises of the Greek Cypriot National Guard and funded the Greek Cypriot National Guard,” according to the ministry.

“This hostile act, witnessed by the entire world, demonstrated the Greek Cypriot leadership’s and the Greek Orthodox Church’s main purpose.

“It is critical to note that international actors who are ostensibly supporting an agreement on the island remain silent in the face of these video footages,” the statement read.

The TRNC claimed that the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus’s continued “armament and military activities” demonstrate “that the Turkish Cypriot people are justified in seeing the existence of their sovereign state,” as well as “motherland” Turkiye’s “effective guarantee as a prerequisite.”

The Cyprus problem

Despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement, Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Beginning in the early 1960s, ethnic attacks forced Turkish Cypriots to flee to enclaves for safety.

Following a Greek Cypriot coup in 1974 that sought to annex Greece, Turkiye intervened militarily as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

As a result, in 1983, the TRNC was established.

In recent years, it has experienced an on-again, off-again peace process, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkiye, Greece, and the United Kingdom.

The Greek Cypriot administration joined the EU in 2004, the same year that the UN’s Annan plan to end the long-running conflict was thwarted by Greek Cypriots.