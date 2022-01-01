Tarotscopes 2022: Tarot readings for the coming year by star sign

What do you have planned for the New Year?

This month, as we look ahead to 2022, Kim Krans’ Wild Unknown Tarot is used to give each sign a three-card reading for the year ahead.

Each card in this reading serves a purpose; the central card represents the lessons or modes of being that have the greatest potential to benefit your sign in 2022.

The second card, on the left, represents the behaviors or habits that should be avoided.

Finally, the third card on the right is all about the skills or qualities you can draw upon to help you succeed this year.

Capricorn is the son of the swords, the V of the cups, and the sign of justice.

Capricorn, the year 2022 invites you to embrace new, experimental ideas and pursue them wherever you can.

I hesitate to use the phrase “reckless abandon,” but instead of being overly cautious, I encourage you to err gently toward that end of the spectrum.

Going outside your comfort zone is difficult, but the benefits are enormous: greater self-awareness, growth, learning, and confidence.

We are likely to experience a wide range of emotions and experiences in any given year.

When faced with disappointment this year, your task is to focus on what you still have and what is possible, rather than on what has been lost or cannot be.

This is not to say that you should avoid difficult feelings; rather, you should not allow them to overwhelm you or make you feel bigger than they are.

The ability to look at situations objectively from the outside will be your ally in the coming year.

See situations in their broadest context, acknowledging our individual differences.

This is likely to lead to increased empathy, understanding, and compassion for others, but it may also lead to you being kinder and more tolerant of yourself.

III of Wands, III of Swords, and IV of Wands – Aquarius

Aquarius, the coming year invites you to begin pursuing your goals.

It’s time to put ideas to the test and see if they’ll work.

Don’t fool yourself into thinking that research or thinking time equals action – they don’t.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.