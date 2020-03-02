Tas heading for hotter than average autumn

Temperatures in Tasmania are expected to be above average this autumn after an overall warm summer.

Bureau of Meteorology climatologist, Ian Barnes-Keoghan said February had been relatively cool, but November and December saw some days reach above 40C.

Mr Barnes-Keoghan said the rain in the northeast of the state over summer did not spread out along the east coast, which is experiencing some of it’s driest conditions on record.

“There is no strong indication of above average rain in autumn, which is what is required to remove those long term rain deficits on the east coast,” Mr Barnes-Keoghan said.

Parts of Tasmania broke rainfall records in February, including Flinders Island and Swan Island, which had their individual wettest summer days, recording totals of around 60mm and 70mm.

Mr Barnes-Keoghan said while autumn temperatures would be higher than usual, they would continue to drop as the season progressed.