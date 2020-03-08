Tas quick Ellis rips through NSW in Shield

Rookie tearaway Nathan Ellis has ripped through the NSW middle order to give Tasmania the upper hand on day one of their Sheffield Shield match in Hobart.

The Blues are 7-162 at tea having lost five wickets in Friday’s middle session.

Ellis, who took nine scalps in his Shield debut last week, has 4-25 after producing two ripper spells against the top-of-the-table NSW.

The 25-year-old sparked a collapse of 3-16 by trapping Daniel Solway (32) lbw and removing Matthew Gilkes (seven) in quick succession.

Gabe Bell (3-43) chimed to have Nick Larkin (45) out caught behind slashing at a wide delivery.

Ellis returned just before tea, getting rid of Blues’ skipper Peter Nevill (16) and clean bowling Jack Edwards (27).

Bell earlier took the two wickets in the opening session as NSW reached 2-84 at lunch after being sent in.

Back spasms meant experienced allrounder Moises Henriques was a late omission from the NSW side.

Henriques, who didn’t bowl in last week’s Australia A match because of a bulging disc in his back, recently expressed a desire to pick up the ball and push his case for a Test tour berth when Australia play Bangladesh mid-year.

NSW physio Keiran Thoms said Henriques’ injury flared in the hours before the game.

“He trained well earlier in the week and we were excited with the prospect of him returning as a bowling option for the side,” Thoms said.

“He’ll return to Sydney to continue his rehabilitation, however we’re confident he’ll make a quick recovery.”

The last-placed Tigers have injury issues of their own, with paceman Jackson Bird missing due to a foot problem picked up in the Australia A game.