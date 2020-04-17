Tasmania to close Covid-19 hotspot hospitals and shut down retail trading in north-west – as it happened

Sixty-one of the state’s 133 confirmed cases are linked to the hospitals and 35 are healthcare workers. This blog is now closed
- The federal government has talked down extending the jobkeeper payment beyond its current capacity, although treasurer Josh Frydenberg confirmed it would cost an extra $18bn (beyond the current $130bn) to include more casuals and others who have missed out on the payment.
- Eleven new confirmed cases of coronavirus around the country bringing the total to 6,314, and three more deaths up to 59.
- A man in hotel quarantine in Melbourne died, his death is not being treated as suspicious.
- Tasmania will close down two hospitals in north-west Tasmania and clean them out after a number of infections were identified as being connected with the hospitals.
- A further shutdown of most retail outlets aside from those absolutely necessary will be in place in the region for the next two weeks.
- Some 112 passengers from the Antarctic cruise ship the Greg Mortimer touched down in Melbourne and, after medical checks, are headed for quarantine. About 16 New Zealanders went straight onto a smaller plane to return home.
- Victoria extended its state of emergency for four more weeks, to 11 May.
- Education minister Dan Tehan said costs for short courses in universities and tertiary settings would be cut, and he guaranteed no funding cuts for universities.
The deputy CMO Michael Kidd has been on ABC News Radio.
He believes Australia isn’t currently missing that many cases that aren’t being tested for.
And a message for people who have had Covid-19.
He says national cabinet is clearly thinking about what is next, and Australia can’t stay cut off from the rest of the world forever.
He says there has to be a way to live a normal life with the virus still in parts of the world.
He says herd immunity is not something the government is considering because it would bring with it an unacceptable level of loss of life.
“In the end we will have to find a pathway forward where we normalise things,” he says but adds that he hopes treatment options are developed.
Finance minister Mathias Cormann is on Sky News with host Sharri Markson.
He repeats the mantra that restrictions will not be eased until the medical advice says so.
The advice at the moment is the restrictions have to remain as they are.
It’s working, he says, with new cases at around 1%.
It comes with great cost, and great inconvenience he says, but it will save lives.
No new cases in South Australia.
There is an increase in the number of these sorts of incidents in the past few months during the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s not clear the full context of this, but incidents like this one seem to be around every day.
The Australian Human Rights Commission says around one quarter of the racial discrimination complaints it has received in the past two months are related to people being targeted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Labor is calling for an anti-racism campaign to combat this kind of behaviour, similar to the “Racism – it stops with me” campaign undertaken by the then-Labor government in 2012.
Patients currently in the North-West regional hospital will be transferred to the community hospital, and only transferred out of the north-west region if absolutely necessary.
There are no patients at the hospital currently in the ICU.
Recently discharged patients will also be required to self-isolate.
The hospital will be in contact individually with expecting mothers who were due to give birth in the hospital, to explain what their plan is for those women.
Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein has announced that North-West regional hospital and North-West private hospital in Burnie will be shut for a deep clean, and the staff will be required to isolate for 14 days.
The government is doing this because of the 133 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, 61 are linked to the north-west coast, 49 are linked to an outbreak in the hospitals and 35 are healthcare workers.
The close contacts of those affected will also need to self-isolate.
There will also be new restrictions in Latrobe, Kentish, Devonport, the Central Coast, Bernie, Waratah, Circular Head, and the West Coast.
In addition to the rules around only leaving the home for an essential purpose, all retail stores in the north west will be required to close unless they can do online or home delivery.
There is an exception for medical services, pharmacies, supermarkets, petrol stations, bakeries, laundromats, dry cleaners, newsagents, bottle shops, IT repair and car repair, vet services, pet food stores, and banks.
Kmart and Harvey Norman will be closed, Gutwein said, and Bunnings will only be allowed to sell to trade workers.
“This will be a difficult period, I would ask you to work with us,” Gutwein said.
“With the aim of this is to get to the end of a two-week period where we can bring those health services back online and importantly we can lift the restrictions as well. We need to do this, we need to do it now, we need to get on top of it, and I make no apologies for that, the swiftness of the action that we are taking.”
McGowan says he took his kids camping … in his backyard … over Easter because obviously other locations were unavailable.
And that’s the end of the press conference.
“We’ve successfully flattened the curve, but now we’ve got to figure out how to keep it there but also find out a long-term solution to the problem we face,” McGowan says.
He says he is working on getting commercial tenancy legislation in parliament this week. He’s not sure whether residential tenancy legislation will be ready this week but it will be brought in when it is.
The former will be brought into WA parliament for debate on Wednesday.