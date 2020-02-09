Tasmania winning war against invasive carp

After 25 years and the removal of more than 41,000 carp from one lake, Tasmania is on the cusp of freedom from the invasive species.

Lake Sorrell in the state’s Central Highlands will on Saturday be temporarily reopened to anglers after the lengthy $13 million eradication program.

The lake and surrounding waterways were closed in 1995 after the discovery of European carp, which have wreaked havoc in mainland river systems.

Inland Fisheries Director John Diggle said surveys indicate there are just a handful of carp left, if any.

“We’re thinking it’s less than five. It’s a really low number,” he told AAP.

“We’re really confident that the population has effectively been fished down. It’s close to being eradicated, if not already.”

Lake Sorell’s sensitive wetlands meant poisons couldn’t be used to kill the carp.

Fisheries officers instead relied on nets, traps, electrofishing and ‘spawning sabotage’ which blocked the species’ access to prime breeding areas.

Some male carp were fitted with GPS devices to reveal school and spawning locations, while screens were installed to prevent fish and eggs from travelling downstream.

Officially, 41,496 carp have been taken from Lake Sorell.

While the lake is yet to officially be declared carp-free, Mr Diggle said it was unlikely any remaining fish would breed.

The male population suffers from a genetic cancer which renders one-in-two sterile.

Mr Diggle said no juvenile carp had been found in the lake in several years but surveys would be ongoing.

“We’ haven’t done the job yet. Later in the year, we’ll look at another closure. We’ll see what turns up, hopefully nothing,” he said.

Lake Sorell will be open to the public until the end of the trout fishing season in early May.

It is the only known location of carp in the state, with nearby Lake Crescent declared free of the pest in 2009.

“This is a fantastic milestone for the carp management program,” Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett said in a statement.

“I look forward with anticipation to the confirmed eradication of carp from Tasmania over the next few years.”