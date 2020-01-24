Tasmanian gold miner buried alive in a rock collapse may be trapped underground

It could take weeks to retrieve the body of a Tasmanian miner presumed killed in an underground collapse on the state’s west coast.

Efforts to find the man at Henty Gold Mine took a turn for the worse on Friday, with the rescue mission becoming a recovery operation.

The man had been operating a loader 700 metres underground when workmates lost contact with him about 4am on Thursday.

Three-dimensional imagery taken on Thursday night revealed many rocks had fallen on the loader and completely covered its cabin.

Thermal imaging has been unable to detect any signs of life.

‘The amount of debris that has fallen into that scene, we now think it’s highly unlikely that our missing miner has survived,’ Tasmania Police Inspector Shane Lefevre told reporters.

‘Our thoughts immediately have gone out to the family and friends.’

Rock has continued to fall near the loader, making the area too dangerous for search crews to reach.

Counselling services have been offered to staff at the gold mine, which is north of Queenstown where the missing man lived.

The tiny town was shaken seven years ago when three workers died at the Mt Lyell mine in two separate accidents within months of each other.

‘They’re a tough mining town and they’ve been through incidents in the past … but everyone goes to work and expects to come home safely,’ Australian Workers’ Union representative Daniel Walton said.

‘Unfortunately … a gold miner went to work and never come home.’

The rock collapse happened in an isolated area of the mine and recovery plans are ongoing.

‘The whole team is devastated,’ said Brendan Rouse, chief executive of mining services contractor PYBAR.

‘We’ll come up with a plan of how we’re going to do it. But it won’t involve putting people into the unsafe area.’

Mr Walton said it could take weeks for the area to be safe enough to enter.

During initial searching, emergency workers had come as close as 50 metres to where the man disappeared.

The man’s name hasn’t been released publicly out of respect for his family.

Production at the mine has ceased indefinitely.

Mr Rouse said there was no indication of a seismic event around when the rock collapsed.

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein has passed on his deepest sympathies to all involved.