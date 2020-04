Aerial photo shows villagers harvesting tea leaves at a tea garden in Bijie, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, April 3, 2020. Villagers here are busy harvesting tea ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (meaning “pre-Qingming”) tea, which is made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Photo by Wang Chunliang/Xinhua)