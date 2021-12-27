Tatarstan’s president criticizes a law that removes his presidential title.

Tatarstan’s president criticizes a law that removes his title as president.

Rustam Minnikhanov claims that Tatarstan’s voice was not heard in the debate over the president’s title.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)

On Monday, the Russian Republic of Tatarstan’s top leader slammed a new law that would strip him of his presidency.

Rustam Minnikhanov told a press conference in Kazan, the republic’s capital, that the republic’s position was not taken into account when the new law on regional administrative power was passed.

“We’re law-abiding citizens, and the law has been passed.”

However, on some issues, our voices were not heard,” he explained.

The law forbids Russian regional leaders from using the title of president.

Minnikhanov was Russia’s last regional leader to do so.

On December 1st,

On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the structure of regional public authority, which removes the ban on governors serving more than two terms in a row, among other things.