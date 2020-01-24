Tatum scores 27 as Celtics upset Lakers

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown added 20 apiece, and the Boston Celtics overwhelmed the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 139-107 Monday night.

Enes Kanter had 18 points (all before halftime) and 11 rebounds off the bench as the Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak. Gordon Hayward chipped in 16 points.

LeBron James had 15 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who lost for just the second time in their past 12 games. Anthony Davis had nine points in his return from a five-game absence caused by a bruised tailbone.

Walker (knee) and Brown (thumb) were back in the lineup for the Celtics after one and two missed games, respectively. Walker ended a personal 0-28 career drought against James-led teams.

The Celtics outscored the Lakers 36-25 in the second quarter and led by 14 at halftime. Brown, Walker and Tatum came out firing to start the third, and Boston’s lead surpassed 20, 88-66, on a Tatum 3-pointer with 7:11 to go.

The Celtics were up by 27 when they reached the century mark in points on a Semi Ojeleye trey at 2:56 of the third, and the “Beat L.A.” chants rained down from the crowd. Boston led 104-80 after three.

The Celtics’ advantage topped 30 on a Tatum three-point play with 9:12 remaining, and Los Angeles waved the white flag soon after, pulling James and Davis.

The Lakers began the game on an 8-0 run, but the Celtics led 33-30 at the end of the first quarter. Boston pulled ahead 40-32 early in the second, and after Los Angeles got within 45-44, the Celtics rode a 12-1 stretch to their first double-digit lead.

Boston ran its lead as high as 69-53 on a Kanter tip-in with 1:09 left in the half, and the Celtics led 69-55 at the break. Kanter had 12 points in the second quarter, and Tatum had 13 in the second period and 15 before halftime.

James led the Lakers in the half with 13 points and eight assists.

–Field Level Media