Taubira, a former minister, intends to run for president of France.

Taubira, a former minister, is planning a presidential run in France.

Christiane Taubira is the second Black French woman to run for the highest office in the country.

NEW YORK

Christiane Taubira, a left-wing politician and former justice minister, announced her candidacy for the French presidency in 2022 on Friday.

Taubira revealed her plans in a short video posted to social media, saying she will give it her all and not be “just another candidate.”

She added that she would make a formal announcement about her candidacy in mid-January.

Taubira is the country’s second Black woman to run for the country’s highest political office.

However, the announcement, which came just four months before the first round of voting in April of next year, surprised many potential candidates and political parties.

Her name will be added to a long list of left-wing candidates vying for the presidency and planning separate campaigns.

Anne Hidalgo, a socialist candidate and the mayor of Paris, Yannick Jadot of the Greens–European Free Alliance, Jean-Luc Melenchon of La France Insoumise, and Fabien Roussel of the Communist Party are among them.

Jadot dismissed Taubira’s unconfirmed candidacy in an interview with France Bleu news.

“After five years of political retirement, she plans to run for president with a three-minute video… for my part, I did not ‘consider’ running for president; I ‘am’ running for president.”

The “best way to decide between candidates is to conduct an open primary through a televised debate,” according to Hidalgo, who has been calling for the left-wing to pick one candidate.

On BFMTV news, Eric Coquerel, deputy leader of the France Insoumise party, slammed Taubira’s action as insincere.

“We have to come to a halt; this isn’t a playground.”

Even the election of school delegates is a serious undertaking…”

The “plan” was described as a “funny idea” by rival right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party.

Taubira served in President Francois Hollande’s Cabinet as a law minister and was a member of the European Parliament.

Her political career has been defined by her anti-slavery efforts, including drafting a law in 2001 that recognizes the Atlantic slave trade as a crime against humanity and demanding land compensation for descendants of slaves in French overseas territories.

Rama Yade, a Senegalese-born moderate conservative who served in President Nicolas Sarkozy’s Cabinet, ran for president before her.