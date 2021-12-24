Taxi and bus drivers are among the least likely to have received a booster shot, according to ONS data.

According to new Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, taxi and bus drivers are among the least likely in England to have received a Covid booster vaccine.

As part of its research, the ONS looked at Coronavirus and vaccination rates in people aged 40 to 64 in England by occupation.

Only 43.9 percent of transport and mobile machine drivers and operatives, which includes bus and taxi drivers, are thought to have received a third dose.

Driving instructors, train and tram drivers, and airport baggage handlers are all included in this category.

In England, an estimated 39.8% of skilled construction and building trades workers, as well as 42.6 percent of plant and machine operators, have received an extra dose.

People working in “elementary trades and related occupations,” such as packers, bottlers, industrial cleaning, or farm and forestry workers, have the lowest take-up rate, according to the data, at 37.0 percent.

According to the ONS, these occupations also had the highest proportions of people who had not received their first vaccination, at 14.5 percent and 12.0 percent, respectively.

Health professionals (75.3%), health and social care associate professionals (58.7%), and those working in secretarial and related jobs (58.4%) were the occupations with the highest take-up.

The figures are based on vaccinations administered between December 12 and December 12, before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new goal of providing booster shots to all adults who request them by the end of the month.

This could indicate that the numbers represent the order in which people became eligible for a booster or third dose of vaccine.

Jabs were initially reserved for the elderly and vulnerable before being made available to people of all ages.

According to the ONS figures, around a third of sports players in England (34.1%) had received a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of December 12.

Plasterers (33.3%), waiters and waitresses (33.4%), chefs (35.0%), bartenders (36.6%), forklift truck drivers (37.6%), and vehicle technicians and mechanics (38.2%) are among the occupations with the lowest uptake of extra doses so far.

According to a separate ONS release, this is the case.

