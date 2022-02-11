Taxi fares in Glasgow will increase, as will the fee for being sick in a taxi.

Earnings had been slashed by around £5,000 per year, according to a review, and costs had ‘ramped up significantly’ since then, councillors heard.

The city’s licensing chiefs agreed to a 0.84percent increase, so minor changes to the fare scales will be made.

However, the soiling fee, which is paid when a passenger in a taxi becomes ill, is increasing from £23.50 to £35.

Following a review of the period from February 2020 to February last year, the changes have been implemented.

From March 2021, the previous review resulted in an increase of 3.08 percent.

Many drivers have been impacted by Covid-19, which has been exacerbated by rising costs for vehicles, fuel, and maintenance.

Representatives from Glasgow Taxis and Unite’s Glasgow Cab Section have called for more tariff changes, with one claiming that 0.84 percent is “not enough.”

Unite’s Steven Grant had hoped to see “extras” charges reintroduced for vehicles with more than three passengers to cover vehicle wear and tear costs.

The reviewer, Dr. James Cooper of Taxi Research Partners Ltd, recommended a 0.84 percent increase in the time and distance component of the taxi tariff.

This means that instead of 904 yards and 2 minutes 52 seconds, the maximum fare will be £3.40 for a distance not exceeding 898 yards and a time not exceeding 2 minutes 51 seconds.

Instead of 159 yards, each additional 157 yards will cost 20p.

Dr Cooper, on the other hand, described “extras” as a “fairly blunt tool” and advised against using them in Glasgow.

He added that costs had “significantly increased” since his analysis was completed, and he requested a new review for February 2021 to 2022 to “take account of the significant price fluctuations,” which the committee approved.

“I do wish to express my sympathy and understanding to the trade, as this has been a very trying time,” he said.

Dr. Cooper reported that before June 2018, there was a slight decrease in the number of miles driven by Glasgow taxis, which then worsened.

