Taylor Swift Donates $30,000 To Student’s University Fund, Teen Thanks Singer For Support

An 18-year-old student is “over the moon” after Taylor Swift donated $30,000 to help her pay for her college costs.

The teen, identified as Victoria Mario, a U.K. resident, had set up a GoFundMe page earlier this month asking for $53,000 in order to take up a maths course at the University of Warwick.

“I am still in a position of uncertainty as I may not be able to attend university due to my circumstances. I have lived in the U.K. for 4 years now, after migrating from Portugal to live with family in Tottenham. The socio-economic barriers of not being eligible for maintenance loans/grants is due not only to not having ‘Home’ status, but also because my family are low income, and unable to help me self-fund through university,” Mario wrote on the page.

“Sadly, my father has passed away, and my mother remains in Portugal. Moving away from her was a challenge but it was a sacrifice worth being made, in my family’s eyes. ‘If you can get a university education in the U.K., you will be set apart for life,'” she wrote.

On Thursday, the pop sensation made the contribution and wrote, “Victoria, I came across your story online and I am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turn your dreams into reality. I want to give you the rest of your goal amount and good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.”

Speaking to BBC Radio London’s Vanessa Feltz on Friday, Mario said “I didn’t know what to do. Even the message was really nice. I don’t know how [Swift] saw it. If it was someone from the U.K. I would be less surprised.”

Adding that she is now Swift’s fan “for the rest of my life,” Mario said she will study well “to make Taylor proud.”

“I want to thank her with all my heart,” Mario told the radio station.

As of Saturday morning, over 350 people made donations and has already reached the target of $53,000.