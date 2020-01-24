Taylor Swift talks derogatory comments that caused her struggle with eating disorder

Taylor Swift has opened up about her battle with an eating disorder.

The singer, 30, has admitted she used to ‘just stop eating’ if she saw a photo of herself where she felt she looked too big or if someone made a cruel comment about her size.

Speaking in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, she said: ‘It’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day…

‘It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it. [There have been times when I’ve seen] a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or… someone said that I looked pregnant … and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating.’

In the documentary, then-and-now photos show how thin the Me! singer was during her 1989 album era contrasted with the slim but healthier look she presented while touring Reputation in 2018.

Taylor admitted she regularly felt like she was ‘going to pass out’ while on stage at her thinnest because of her under eating.

She said: ‘I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it. Now I realise, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (enervated).’

And the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker was always ready to defend concerned comments about her diet.

She admitted her response to concern was: ‘”What are you talking about? Of course I eat. …. I exercise a lot.” And I did exercise a lot. But I wasn’t eating.’

These days, Taylor doesn’t care as much if someone comments on her weight gain and has accepted ‘the fact that I’m a size 6 [UK size 10] instead of a size double-zero.’

The blonde beauty admitted her relationship with food was centred around a cycle of ‘praise and punishment.

She told Variety: ‘My relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad.

‘I remember how, when I was 18, that was the first time I was on the cover of a magazine. And the headline was like “Pregnant at 18?” And it was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach look not flat. So I just registered that as a punishment.

‘And then I’d walk into a photo shoot and be in the dressing room and somebody who worked at a magazine would say, “Oh, wow, this is so amazing that you can fit into the sample sizes. Usually we have to make alterations to the dresses, but we can take them right off the runway and put them on you!” And I looked at that as a pat on the head.

‘You register that enough times, and you just start to accommodate everything towards praise and punishment, including your own body.’

Lana Wilson was proud of Swift for taking the leap and opening up saying: ‘That’s one of my favorite sequences of the film. I was surprised, of course. But I love how she’s kind of thinking out loud about it. And every woman will see themselves in that sequence. I just have no doubt.’

‘You can also just not notice people being really skinny, because we’re all so accustomed to seeing women on magazine covers who are unhealthy-skinny, and that’s become normalized,’ she added.

‘It’s incessant, and I can say this as a woman: It’s amazing to me how people are constantly like ‘You look skinny’ or ‘You’ve gained weight.’ People you barely know say this to you. And it feels awful, and you can’t win either way. So I think it’s really brave to see someone who is a role model for so many girls and women be really honest about that. I think it will have a huge impact.’