Taylor Swift’s ‘SNL’ Performance Is Called ‘Too Long’ by Non-Swifties

Taylor Swift’s 10-minute performance of “All Too Well” on Saturday Night Live undoubtedly wowed the audience.

Not everyone, however, was enthralled.

While many Swift fans praised the lengthy performance, others questioned whether a song of that length should be performed on a sketch comedy show.

Musical guests typically perform two songs during their time on SNL.

On the other hand, Swift threw a curveball.

The singer’s only performance was because “All Too Well” was so long.

In the song, she expresses her feelings about her 2012 breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Swift included the song on her most recent album, Red (Taylor’s Version).

When Swift performed the 10-minute song in its entirety on Saturday Night Live, her fans were ecstatic.

Other SNL viewers, on the other hand, were dissatisfied with the change in format.

— You ain’t pretty, but you’re fine (@arlettenb) November 14, 2021

When asked how long “All Too Well” was, one person said it was a “reаlly reаlly long song…,” but Swifties seemed to enjoy it.

What is the Longest Song Ever Composed?

That has to be the longest song I've ever heard

November 14, 2021 — Stan Parker (@StanParker1961)

If you’re not a Swift fan, the song’s length might have caught you off guard.

It was simply too long for some individuals.

That felt like it took 20 minutes… ugh

November 14, 2021 — Brendon (@BuckeyeWDW)

Swift’s performance seemed to last even longer than 10 minutes for some viewers.

If I had to guess, they haven’t streаmed Red yet.

The Swifties Make Their Voice Heard

It’s hilarious to see regular ol snl fans enraged about how long Taylor’s performance will last.

November 14, 2021 — bee (sheher) (@hereditarystan)

SNL viewers’ complaints about the song’s length amused Swifties.

The outburst was labeled “funny.”

This has gone on for far too long.

I wаtched an entire YouTube video during this performance.

Taylor is being a little conceited here.

SNL is a hashtag that is used to identify a show that is currently airing on television

November 14, 2021 — ANDRE TRIPLETT (@ATRIPLETT20)

This person accomplished a lot during Swift’s performance.

They’re also…

