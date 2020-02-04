TCM-cured patients of novel coronavirus infection discharged from hospital

WUHAN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Eight patients infected with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) pneumonia have been cured by traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) or a combination of TCM and Western medicine in Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The patients were discharged from the hospital on Monday.

They are the first batch of patients cured by such treatment in the hospital, one of the designated hospitals to admit patients infected with the new virus in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province.

These patients, including six females and two males, are aged between 26 and 68. Six of them were in critical condition before the treatment.

The patients have been treated by TCM doctors from Beijing’s Xiyuan and Guang’anmen hospitals, both under the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences. They arrived in Wuhan on Jan. 28 to help fight the outbreak.