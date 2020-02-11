Teacher, 34, ‘had sex with boy, 15, multiple times at home when own child was in house’

Teacher Ellarea Silva allegedly bedded a boy nine times while her own child was in the same Louisiana house

A teacher is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old pupil at her home while her own child was in the house, according to an explosive police report.

Ellarea Silva, 34, surrendered to officers following allegations she had sex with the teen either eight or nine times last summer.

Authorities added the science teacher reportedly had the illicit encounter while her own child was in the house on every occasion.

Silva allegedly sent the teen an email to his school account before they started using their personal addresses to chat.

Police reports said the pair used their own emails “so the school could not track” their correspondence.

The teacher then sent the boy nude photos and videos of herself, intentionally keeping her face out of the racy snaps and clips, according to the arrest report.

Silva reportedly started to pick up the boy from his home in Zachary, Louisiana, and drove her to their home where they allegedly had sex.

She is also accused of giving the teen a pink e-cigarette vaping device that might have contained THC – an ingredient in cannabis.

The teenager reportedly wanted to go public with their relationship but Silva begged him not to, according to the local media reports.

Sila was placed on administrative leave on January 24.

The arrest report concluded: “Silva asked the victim not disclose the relationship die to how his disclosure would affect her career and her family.”

It is the latest allegation involving a sexually-charged relationship between a teacher and a pupil.

Daily Star Online revealed last month that Lyndsey Bates admitted to having sex with two teen students.

She also confessed to sending naked pictures of herself.