Teacher In Mexico With ‘Pick-up Truck’ Classroom Goes Viral, Catches Kim Kardashian’s Attention

A mobile teacher in Mexico, committed to pursuing education despite the threats of COVID-19, has gained the attention of the famous Hollywood reality star, Kim Kardashian.

There are more than 480,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico at the moment with recorded deaths of more than 52,000, according to the data of Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). With the increasing number of infected people and casualties due to the COVID-19 outbreak, officials have reportedly decided to shut down schools in Mexico.

Amid the crisis affecting the Mexican education system, one teacher was willing to go through the hurdles so she can continuously teach kids. A Twitter user, who goes by the name Akki, shared a snap of the said educator teaching a kid at the back of her red mini truck.

The netizen said that since schools were canceled in Mexico, the teacher turned her pick-up truck into a mobile classroom. The netizen further revealed that the teacher drove two hours a day to teach children with autism who didn’t have books nor access to the internet.

The snap was uploaded on Friday, Aug. 7. Three days after, the tweet gained more than 114,000 likes and more than 31,000 retweets and comments, including Kardashian’s.

Kardashian’s retweet was simple — no flowery words of compliments. Kardashian showed her appreciation for the teacher’s commitment and effort to education by captioning her retweet with a heart emoji.

Kardashian was one of the celebrities who home-schooled their kids during COVID-19 quarantine and, according to the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, it was quite an experience.

The 39-year-old make-up mogul told “The View,” back in March, how tough it was to juggle and because of that she realized having a newfound respect for teachers, Page Six reported.

Information on the identity of the teacher, who turned her pick-up truck into a mobile classroom, was scarce. Some netizens even asked for information about the teacher so she could be assisted with her cause.

Nevertheless, she received hear-warming commendations from netizens.

Meanwhile, online learning may not be a viable option for those kids living in homes without internet connections. The federal government, in turn, has reportedly signed a $20-million contract with various Mexican television networks to broadcast study programs designed by education officials, Los Angeles Times reported.