Teacher is stabbed with scissors by a student at a school on the Gold Coast 

A teacher was allegedly stabbed with a pair of scissors by a student at a special needs school on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Southport Special School at around 11am on Monday.

Police confirmed the injured teacher was taken to hospital following the incident.

The principal confirmed in a letter sent to parents and posted on the school’s Facebook page that a ‘serious incident’ had occurred.

‘The school was placed into lockdown for a short period as a precautionary measure. All of out students are safe and unharmed,’ principal Susan Christensen wrote.

‘Some other students witnessed the incident and may understandably be distressed. We have contacted those students’ families.’

The school is providing guidance support for staff and students.

The principal acknowledged parents may have concerns but said she was unable to provide further information.

‘While this is a distressing incident, I hope that our wonderful school community continues to work to support each other at this time,’ she said.

A Queensland Police spokesman told Daily Mail Australia it’s investigating the incident.

A Department of Education spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia that no further details will be released due to privacy issues.

But she added violence is not tolerated in any form against staff or students in Queensland schools.

‘All Queensland state schools have a Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students which details the proactive and reactive strategies in place to provide a safe, supportive and disciplined learning environment,’ the spokeswoman said.

The incident comes after shocking new data was released that Workcover accepted almost 300 assault and occupational violence claims from Queensland teachers last year, The Brisbane Times reported.