Teacher punches student in the face in retaliation for being told he had a ‘paedophile moustache’ 

A teacher punched a student in the face after he taunted him for having a ‘moustache like a paedophile’.

The 13-year-old boy had been sitting on the sidelines watching the teacher play social rugby at 7.30pm on February 7, 2018 when he made the comment.

The New Zealand teacher, whose name has been suppressed, walked over to the boy and asked him ‘if he wanted a smack’.

‘The student pointed to his cheek and said, ”Yes right here”,’ a report by the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal said.

The teacher then punched the student once with a closed fist on his right cheek.

‘After punching the student, the respondent initially walked away before walking back and saying, ”You’re not laughing now”,’ the report said.

Earlier in the day the student had made another comment about the moustache.

The teacher told the tribunal he was ‘frustrated’ that the student had continued to give him ‘cheek’ about his moustache.

He had been taking medication to treat depression and anxiety and said he felt the Lorazepam he had been prescribed may have played into his behaviour.

The teacher wrote a letter of apology to the student. He remained employed at the school until proceedings with the tribunal were resolved.

He was also charged with assault but was granted police diversion in March 2018.

The tribunal has found a rehabilitative approach was appropriate.

‘We suggest that the respondent might benefit from further counselling to manage his stress but we do not direct any further counselling or an anger management course.

‘We do think that some mentorship would help the respondent, as suggested in the area of student management, and including exploration of the respondent’s emotional triggers and reactions to provocative behaviour.’

The teacher was censured and will have to be mentored by a colleague for a year.

He must also disclose the tribunal’s decision to any future employer in the next two years, and to pay $3397.52 in costs.