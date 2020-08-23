Teachers and parents across the UK: share your thoughts on the reopening of schools

We’d like to hear from people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland about returning to schools, and those in Scotland about how it has been

With just weeks to go until children return to school in England and Wales, and less than a week until the first cohort of students in Northern Ireland return for the start of the new academic year, protective measures in schools remain fiercely contested.

Many teachers have criticised the government’s ‘bubble’ group scheme and social distancing measures, while some unions have called for teachers to be able to choose to use face coverings, against government advice.

We’d like to hear from teachers and parents about how they are preparing for the reopening of schools, and how they are feeling about it.

If you are in Scotland, where schools are already open full-time, we’d also like to hear how it has been so far.

