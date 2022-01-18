Teachers are concerned about the rise in poverty, which has resulted in 300,000 more students being eligible for free school meals.

Teachers are concerned about the rise in poverty, which has resulted in 300,000 additional students being eligible for free school meals.

Since 2015, the value of extra money given to schools for each disadvantaged student on their rolls has been eroded by inflation.

Teachers have expressed their “deep concern” about a rise in poverty brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the number of children eligible for free school meals increasing by about a fifth.

According to the National Foundation for Educational Research, the pandemic “precipitated a sharp increase in the number of families in poverty,” with an additional 300,000 children in England becoming eligible for free meals between January 2020 and 2021.

For every disadvantaged student on their rolls, schools receive additional funding known as the ‘pupil premium.’

However, since 2015, inflation has eroded the value of this money, resulting in primary and secondary schools receiving £160 and £127 less per pupil in real terms, respectively.

“It is both clear and deeply concerning that Covid-19 has led to a sharp increase in the number of families living in poverty,” said Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers.

He went on to say that the erosion of pupil premium funding was a “major concern” that raised “serious doubts” about the government’s commitment to levelling up.

“We are concerned that the help now offered to families has been reduced to completely inadequate levels, and more and more families are being pushed into poverty,” Mary Bousted, general secretary of the National Education Union, said.

“Childhood poverty has long-term consequences that affect education in a variety of ways.

“The government must act quickly to ensure that all children can thrive and learn, and that no child is held back by poverty.”

Aside from the pandemic’s effects, the government’s “transitional arrangements” to smooth the rollout of Universal Credit have increased the number of children eligible for free school meals.

According to the new rules, any student who is eligible for meals from April 2018 until the end of the rollout – which is expected to be in summer 2023 at the earliest – will keep their eligibility for the duration of the rollout and until their educational phase is completed.

