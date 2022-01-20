Teachers have decided to keep face coverings in class ‘for the time being’ due to a lack of notice from the government.

Teachers have decided to keep face coverings in class ‘for the time being,’ owing to a lack of notice from the government.

Face masks will no longer be required in secondary school classrooms in England as of Thursday, January 20th, according to Boris Johnson, but some schools have chosen to keep them.

I can reveal that secondary school principals have ignored the government’s call to end the wearing of face coverings in the classroom.

Schools across England have kept masks in their classrooms, with principals claiming they were forced to make a “difficult decision” due to a lack of notice from the government.

Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that masks will no longer be required in secondary school classrooms beginning Thursday, January 20th, and that masks will no longer be required in indoor public places beginning Wednesday, January 26th.

“Masks erode our ability to properly educate and learn, and I am glad they are being phased out,” the Prime Minister stated.

Several schools, however, have chosen to keep masks in the classroom.

On Wednesday, the Charter Schools Educational Trust, which operates two secondary schools in Dulwich, South London, emailed parents to inform them that masks would be kept on the premises pending a risk assessment.

“It probably won’t surprise you to learn that headteachers were not informed about this decision in advance,” the email said. “We are now urgently reviewing the announcement in the context of our schools and current risk assessments.”

“We will make a thoughtful decision and communicate with you as soon as possible, but no later than Friday.”

A secondary school headteacher in Oxfordshire told me that her school keeps masks in the classroom because of the “good will” of the students and parents.

She said the Omicron Covid variant had caused a “rise in pupil absence,” with staff absences “consistently rolling around 5 to 8 a day.”

Meanwhile, the head of a secondary school in Manchester told i that his school had left it up to students to decide whether or not to wear masks in class, with “at least 50%” choosing to do so.

“The fact that the Government announced a change of advice on face masks in classrooms on Wednesday afternoon, to come into effect the next day, has left schools in a bind,” said Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders.

