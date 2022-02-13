Teachers should be grooming the next Prime Minister rather than lecturing students about politics.

Instead of pushing politics on children, teachers should be nurturing the next Prime Minister.

I was obsessed with learning my times tables, playing with my Sindy doll’s house, and pestering my mother for a new ra-ra dress when I was ten years old.

After watching a bit of John Craven’s Newsround, I decided to write to Maggie Thatcher about high unemployment and the miners’ strike.

I was therefore surprised to learn this week that students at Welbeck Primary School in Nottingham, aged ten and eleven, had proudly posted pictures of eloquent letters to their local MP calling for the Prime Minister to resign on Twitter.

“He is a hypocrite and can no longer be trusted as our leader and should resign, as the country is not in the right hands,” one Year 6 letter said, citing unemployment figures, economic information, and quotes from PMQs.

What absolute geniuses — ten-year-olds debating politics and claiming to be “enraged” and “infuriated” by evil Boris Johnson, who has “lied” to them.

The students chose to write the MP letters after watching Newsround, according to the headteacher, and were encouraged to express themselves as part of a democracy unit.

However, it was later revealed that the school is led by a Tory-supporting principal.

Rebecca Gittins has made no apologies for her support.

“This Government is taking us back decades (hashtag)ToryScum,” she once raged on Twitter.

She got rid of it.

So you’d think she’d learned her lesson by now.

However, this is clearly not the case.

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised by any of this.

After all, a poll conducted by the Times Educational Supplement prior to the last General Election found that 80% of teachers in schools planned to vote for Labour or the Lib Dems.

Then it was claimed that their prejudices were affecting their impressionable students.

That is unmistakably the case, based on Welbeck Primary School.

It’s a disgrace.

Teachers should either leave their political beliefs at the school gates or resign.

Fortunately, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi appears to agree, stating, “No school should be encouraging young people to pin their colors to a political mast.”

The teachers have been chastised by parents, who accuse them of “indoctrinating” the children.

They should be fired, according to one member of the House of Commons.

I concur.

They shouldn’t be in the classroom if they can’t keep their political views to themselves.

What concerns me the most is how many other schools are following suit.

Make no mistake: this is critical.

Because of Covid, children have had a difficult time in the last two years, from homeschooling to isolation and witnessing the deaths of people they care about.

They need to be cared for and educated.

They don’t have to worry about partisanship.

They don’t need a teacher to tell them what they should be doing…

