Teachers’ union ‘sabotaging’ school reopenings with list of 200 coronavirus safety demands

A TEACHERS’ union is accused of sabotaging the reopening of schools with a “nit-picking” list of 200 safety demands.

Militant leaders urged staff to raise objections with heads if they cannot tick all the boxes.

Members of the 450,000-strong National Education Union have been told to “escalate” their action if any of their concerns are not addressed.

But senior MPs branded the 25-page document a “wreckers’ charter” aimed at blocking the return to school next month.

The union has drawn up its “workplace checklist” to help local reps challenge headteachers over back-to-school preparations.

It demands face masks will not be banned in class despite experts’ assurances they are not required.

The questionnaire also calls for:

NEU boss Mary Bousted told an online meeting with councillors that current guidance was “unworkable”.

And in a separate conflict, heads threatened to defy the Government by only opening for half-days.

But ex-Education Secretary Justine Greening said: “Children have already lost far too many days of education. The NEU needs to focus on finding solutions, not problems.”

Tory MP Robert Halfon, education committee chair, said: “It is incredible not one of these 200 nitpicking questions asks the most important thing of all — what about the kids?

“If this impossible checklist had been compiled for retailers, our supermarkets would still be shut.”

NEU’s Avis Gilmore responded: “This is not nitpicking. This is about the welfare of pupils, school staff and community health and safety.”

