Team Australia wins Snowboard Cross world championships mixed gold

IDRE FJALL, Sweden, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Australian snowboarder Belle Brockhoff redeemed herself in the FIS Snowboard Cross world championships in Idre Fjall, Sweden on Friday.

After a fall in the singles event on Thursday, she narrowly lost out on the silver medal. Now, she was the first to cross the finish line in the mixed event.

“It’s a bit of revenge, redemption,” the 28-year-old rejoiced when standing at the top of the podium with teammate Jarryd Hughes.

Nine teams took part in the competition, set up in a relay format with the men starting first. The women then left the start gates based on the time margins the men had when crossing the finish line.

In the big final, Hughes ensured Brockhoff was first out through the gate with Olympic Champion Michela Moioli of Team Italy hot on her heels.

Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of Team France was third out of the gate, but had no intention of giving up her golden dream.

After a perfectly executed jump despite the blustery head-on wind, the dream became true for a while as she took the lead.

A wild chase and battle for positions ensued, with Moioli eventually taking over the lead for what seemed would be the rest of the race. But at the bottom roller part of the course, Brockhoff gained speed and Hughes watched her cross the line first.

“Well, this is as good as it gets,” he said after the race. “We haven’t raced in a team event ever before. We knew we could do it and we were really confident in our abilities, then we just set out a really good game plan among the two of us and maximized our strengths and I am just lucky to have had such a strong rider like Belle to be riding with.”

The silver medals went to Michela Moioli and Lorenzo Sommariva of Team Italy, while Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau and Leo le Ble Jacques of Team France 2 were awarded the bronze. Enditem