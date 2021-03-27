Team bus of bankrupt Chinese club to be auctioned to pay players’ salaries

SHENYANG, March 27 (Xinhua) — The team bus of the bankrupt Liaoning Hongyun FC will be auctioned to help pay the players’ salary, local media has reported.

The Chinese second-tier football club went broke last May after it failed to pass the vetting of the Chinese Football Association. Sang Yifei, captain of its senior team, said earlier in March that players had not been paid for two seasons.

The team bus of the now-defunct club has been seized by the local court and will be auctioned. The proceeds will be used to help pay the players’ salary, according to Shenyang local media Liaoshen Evening News. Enditem