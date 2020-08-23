Team Pacquiao’s Newest Face Tries To Keep Unblemished Record Against Junior Olympian

Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo, the latest name added to the growing list of fighters under MP Promotions, is ready to return to boxing action. The undefeated pug from the Philippines is ready to mix it up with former junior Olympian Jose Haro on Sept. 23 in a bubble-like atmosphere over at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

In an exclusive interview with Brian Yalung of ABS-CBN, Magsayo confirmed that the stage is set between him and Haro. The fight will be held indoors. It is part of the Premier Boxing Champions event that will be aired via PBC Live on Fox Sports 1.

“I am excited to fight again. I prepared well for this fight and am excited to show off what my new team has taught me,” Magsayo said in Filipino. Magsayo trained under the watchful eye of Freddie Roach, assistant coach Marvin Somodio and conditioning coach Justin Fortune.

Magsayo said in a previous post that he may find it odd to be fighting in a different environment. There will be no audience in attendance for his fight with Haro.

“It’s better to have an audience especially if there are Filipinos. But we are all helpless right now and need to adapt to the situation,” Magsayo said.

Now, it appears the pride of Tagbilaran, Bohol is looking at the scenario differently. Aware that most are holed up at home, the 25-year-old hopes to come up with a great performance and give his countrymen a good show. He is aware that most are left to stay at home, relying mostly on the Internet and streaming services.

Against Haro, Magsayo will be in for an acid-test. He faces a more-seasoned opponent who only has one loss so far in his boxing career. The last time he took the ring, Haro won over Genaro Rodriguez. The former junior Olympian’s only loss happened in 2014 at the hands of Toka Kahn Clary via unanimous decision.

As for Magsayo, his last fight was against Panya Uthok of Thailand in August last year. He won via unanimous decision to win the WBC-ABC featherweight title. The Filipino has had 20 fights so far, winning 14 of them via knockout. Haro has fought 15 times, eight via KO to go with one loss.