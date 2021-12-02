Teams spend (dollar)1 billion per day in Major League Baseball, and the union is likely to face a lengthy lockout.

Major League Baseball’s teams spend (dollar)1 billion per day, and the union is likely to go on strike for a long time.

NEW YORK — Major league teams committed to over (dollar)1 billion in salaries in a single day for the first time on Wednesday, just hours before the league was set to lock out players after the 11:59 p.m. deadline.

The collective bargaining agreement will expire at 2:00 a.m. EST.

The Texas Rangers led the spending spree, signing shortstop Corey Seager to a 10-year deal worth $325 million and infielder Marcus Semien to a seven-year deal worth $175 million.

The Detroit Tigers signed Javier Báez to a six-year deal worth (dollar)140 million, the New York Mets signed ace Max Scherzer to a three-year deal worth (dollar)130 million, and the Toronto Blue Jays signed right-hander Kevin Gausman to a five-year deal worth (dollar)110 million.

Byron Buxton, the Twins’ center fielder, also signed a (dollar)100 million, seven-year contract to stay with the team.

The 17 deals announced Wednesday, and counting, totaled (dollar)1,151,250,000, part of a total of more than (dollar)1.9 billion in new contracts handed out in the days leading up to the CBA’s expiration.

After the average major league salary fell for the fourth consecutive season on opening day in 2021, the union and league are likely to engage in a protracted labor dispute.

The following are some of the other deals that were completed on Wednesday:

The story was written by Jake Seiner of The Associated Press.

Jake Seiner can be found on Twitter at https:twitter.comJake_Seiner

More AP MLB coverage can be found at https:apnews.comhubMLB and https:twitter.comAP_Sports.

—-

‘Max is one of the best pitchers of this or any generation,’ says Scherzer, who signed a (dollar)130 million, three-year deal with the Mets.

LaMarr Hoyt, the 1983 AL Cy Young Award winner, died at the age of 66.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]