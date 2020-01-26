Tech China Weekly: AC311A light helicopter, more independent civil airplanes, national service system, 2019 novel coronavirus database

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The following are the highlights of China’s key technology news from the past week:

AC311A LIGHT HELICOPTER

China’s domestically-developed AC311A light utility helicopter has completed its low-temperature flight tests, according to its developer the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The two-tonne light helicopter model completed all aspects of testing at the site with ground temperatures of minus 30 degrees Celsius, representing the completion of its low-temperature flight tests, said AVIC.

MORE INDEPENDENT CIVIL AIRPLANES

China’s sky is becoming more dynamic thanks to the taking off its air transport industry and the country’s determination to boost its capacity in developing civil aircraft.

In 2020, China will embrace more domestically-developed civil airplane models, as a result of persistent efforts in developing the “two trunk and two regional” aircraft projects, namely C919 narrowbody and CR929 widebody trunk aircraft and the Modern Ark series and ARJ21 regional planes.

NATIONAL SERVICE SYSTEM

The information on the first strain of the novel coronavirus, isolated by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has been released at a newly-launched national research service system Friday.

The website of the service system is http://nmdc.cn/#/nCoV. Electron microscopic images of the virus, primers and probes for virus detection are also available on the site.

Jointly set up by the center and the Institute of Microbiology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the service system will release the virus-related sci-tech resources and data in time to offer research support.

2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DATABASE

The National Genomics Data Center (NGDC) has released the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) database, according to Beijing Institute of Genomics from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

By using the database, researchers carried out the variation analysis of the genome of 2019-nCoV, and obtained detailed information on variation degree, variation region and variation base between the 2019-nCoV strains, between the 2019-nCoV strains and SARS-CoV and between the 2019-nCoV strains and SARS-like coronavirus bat strains, said Bao Yiming, director of NGDC.