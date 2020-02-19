Tech companies working to end food waste

The future of food is in the spotlight as professionals from the agriculture, tech and food industries come together to discuss food waste solutions.

Katy Barfield was among local and international speakers at Tuesday’s Evoke agriculture food-tech event in Melbourne.

Her business Yume aims to stop perfectly good food from going to waste, by connecting suppliers with businesses such as industrial caterers and even some breweries.

Ms Barfield, who founded the online marketplace, said a major fruit processor had a large amount of healthy and usable peach product sitting at one of its facilities ready to become waste.

An Australian beer company bought it and created the Son of a Peach beer with the leftover fruit.

Ms Barfield said the amount of decent products and produce that went unused in Australia was “madness”.

Yume is also working with RMIT University on a way to help farmers mitigate the amount of crops that do not make it to market, leading to poor financial results and more landfill.

Ms Barfield and Yume’s head of finance Ros Aikman said the project involves assessing key losses year on year, as well as analyses into weather, climate and consumer data.

Co-founder of Alpha Food Labs Mike Lee said in his keynote speech that consumer attitudes to food need to change, in order make sustainability a priority instead of aesthetics.

“What we need to say is how good this (food) looks because its sustainable,” he said.

Mr Lee added the future of food needed to “be better for the people, and the planet”.

The Evoke event will run again on Wednesday.