Tech giants “vital” to preventing online child abuse: Australian minister

CANBERRA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Australia and its intelligence partners are close to finalizing an agreement that would force tech giants to help remove child sex abuse content from the internet.

Peter Dutton, the Minister for Home Affairs, on Thursday departed on a trip to Washington for a meeting of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which consists of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the United States.

Security ministers at the meeting will seek to finalize a landmark set of “voluntary principles” for tech giants such as Google and Facebook that would compel them to co-operate with law enforcement agencies to prevent the proliferation of child sex material.

The principles have been championed by Dutton, U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and British Home Affairs Secretary Priti Patel.

“Nothing represents the darkest corners of the internet like child sexual abuse,” Dutton told The Australian before leaving for Washington.

“It is here the most unspeakable crimes – the torture of ­toddlers, the rape of children and the sexualization of minors – occur,” he said.

“But speak about them we must, because giving a voice to the profound and enduring harm ­experienced by the victims and survivors of these crimes is critical to stopping them from happening to just one more child.”

“When it comes to tackling child abuse committed on online platforms and services, the digital industry has a vital role to play,” he added.