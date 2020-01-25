Tech innovation becoming engine of China’s software, IT sector

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — China’s software and information technology (IT) sector is increasingly driven by technology innovation, an industrial survey showed.

The index tracking the sector’s overall development has continued to rise in recent years, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The 2019 index rose by 8.6 points over one year ago, with technology innovation as one of the sub-indice posting the fastest growth.

The tech innovation sub-index contributed 52.6 percent to the rise of the sector’s overall development.

The total revenue of the software sector amounted to 6.46 trillion yuan (about 931.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of 2019, up 15.5 percent from a year earlier, MIIT data showed.