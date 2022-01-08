Teddy Balkind, a high school hockey player from New Canaan, is killed when his skate slices his neck in a freak accident.

Teddy Balkind, a hockey player from New Canaan, was killed when his skate sliced his neck in a freak accident during a game.

The Connecticut high school hockey player who died in a tragic accident earlier this week has been identified.

Teddy Balkind, a tenth grader at St Luke’s School in New Canaan, died on the ice after his neck was slit open by a skate.

According to officials, Balkind fell on the ice during a game on Thursday night, and while he was on the ground, another player who was close by was unable to stop in time, colliding with him.

Balking was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to cops.

Balkind was treated by Brunswick medical staff before being transported to a local hospital, where “tragically, he did not survive the operation,” according to Mark Zuccerella, Captain of the Greenwich Police Department.

Balkind’s father was at the game between Bruswick School, a Greenwich-based all-boys college prep school, and St.

Luke’s School is a private co-educational school.

St Luke’s School students and their families gathered on Friday evening to pay their respects.

“It’s a nightmare.”

“It’s terrible,” Calvin, an 18-year-old student, said.

“It feels like an outpouring of, I don’t know, sympathy.”

Due to the snow, the school was closed for the day.

“In a tragic accident yesterday, we lost a precious young man,” St.

In a statement to students obtained by CBS 2, St. Luke’s School said.

“Both St. John’s and St. Paul’s are equally important

As we work to support our students and families, Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock.

St. John the Evangelist

Luke’s sole focus right now is to help our devastated community.”

“Tragedies like this are difficult to process and impossible to understand,” Brunswick School said in a statement.

In the days and weeks ahead, we will do everything we can to assist and support those in our community as well as those in the St. Louis area.

Luke’s neighborhood.”

Since the shocking news of Balkind’s death broke, ice hockey stars have been paying tribute to him.

“The hockey world is in mourning over Teddy Balkind’s tragic death yesterday,” Kevin Shattenkirk, a member of the US Olympic team and current Anaheim Ducks defenseman, tweeted.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the young players from St. Louis.”

Luke’s and Brunswick, in particular the Balkinds.

“SticksOutForTeddy (hashtag)Rest In Peace Teddy.”

“Sad to hear about Teddy Balkind’s tragic loss,” tweeted Anaheim Ducks player Adam Henrique.

The Balkind family is in my thoughts and prayers.

“sticksoutforteddy” (hashtag).

“I’m heartbroken for the Balkind family and everyone who knew and loved them,” Cam Atkinson, a forward for the Philadelphia Flyers, tweeted.

