Teddy Balkind: Who was he and how did he die?

After a student tragically died, a CONNECTICUT high school is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Teddy Balkind passed away after a hockey game on January 8, 2022, according to reports.

Balkind was a tenth-grade student at St.

New Canaan, CT’s St Luke’s School

He was also a well-known hockey player in the neighborhood.

Balkind made headlines in January 2022 when he died in a freak ice accident that sliced his neck.

During a game between St. Louis and St. John’s, one of the players was injured.

According to officials, Balkind fell on the ice between St. Luke’s and Brunswick School, and while he was down, another player nearby who was unable to stop in time collided with him.

Balking was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to cops.

“In a tragic accident yesterday, we lost a precious young man,” St.

In a statement to students obtained by CBS 2, St. Luke’s School said.

“Both St. John’s and St. Paul’s are equally important

As we work to support our students and families, Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in disbelief.

St. John the Evangelist is a

At the moment, Luke’s sole focus is on caring for our besieged community.”

“Tragedies like this are difficult to process and impossible to comprehend,” Brunswick School added.

In the days and weeks ahead, we will do everything we can to assist and support those in our community as well as those in the St. Louis area.

“The neighborhood of Luke.”

Many NHL teams and stars have expressed their condolences to the young player’s family, friends, and teammates in the aftermath of his death.

In Teddy’s memory, many people have also posted pictures of hockey sticks outside their doors with the hashtag “sticksoutforTeddy.”

Kevin Shattenkirk of the Anaheim Ducks wrote on Twitter, “The hockey world is in mourning over Teddy Balkind’s tragic death yesterday.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the young players from St. Louis.”

Luke’s and Brunswick, in particular the Balkinds.

Teddy (hashtag)sticksoutforTeddy, rest in peace.”

Adam Henrique of Anaheim added, “Sad to hear about Teddy Balkind’s tragic loss.”

“My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the Balkinds.”

Balkind’s death was also described as “tragic” by the National Hockey League.

“The National Hockey League mourns the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind, a member of the hockey family who was taken from us far too soon,” the league said in a statement.

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to his family, his St.

Luke’s teammates, as well as his numerous friends.”