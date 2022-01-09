Teddy Balkind’s final message was revealed as tributes were paid to the high school hockey star who died after his neck was sliced by a skate.

Teddy Balkind’s final post was made public as tributes were paid to the high school hockey star who died after his neck was sliced by a skate.

TEDDY Balkind’s final Instagram post has been revealed as tributes to the young hockey player have flooded social media following his death from a skate slash to his neck.

In October, the tenth grader posted photos of himself on a BMX bike with the caption, “Great race on a great track.”

People have expressed their grief over the teen’s death in the comments section.

Balkind was injured when he fell on the ice during a game on Thursday.

Another player collided with him while he was on the ground.

Balkind was rushed to the local hospital, where he later died.

Since then, there have been tributes from family and friends to professional hockey players in the National Hockey League.

On social media, the hashtag “sticks out for Teddy” has begun to spread.

As a tribute to the teen, people have been posting images of hockey sticks.

The trend stems from a tragic 2018 incident in which a bus carrying the Humboldt Bronco of Canada’s Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League collided with a tractor-trailer.

Players, coaches, and a broadcaster were among the fifteen killed.

During the incident, Brian Munz of the TSN network in Canada posted a photo of a friend who had left a hockey stick on his front porch, with the caption: “Leaving it out on the porch tonight.”

Wherever the boys are, it’s possible they’ll need it.

“SticksOutForHumboldt,” says the hashtag.

Balkind’s life is now being commemorated through tradition.

The NHL’s official Twitter account issued a statement on Balkind’s death on January 7.

It said, “The National Hockey League mourns the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind, a member of the hockey family lost too soon.”

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are extended to his family, his St.

Luke’s teammates, as well as his numerous friends.”

Kevin Shattenkirk, a member of the US Olympic team and current Anaheim Ducks defenseman, tweeted, “The hockey world is in mourning over Teddy Balkind’s tragic loss yesterday.”

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the young players from St.

Luke’s and Brunswick, in particular the Balkinds.

“SticksOutForTeddy (hashtag)Rest In Peace Teddy.”

“Sad to hear about Teddy Balkind’s tragic loss,” tweeted Anaheim Ducks player Adam Henrique.

My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the Balkinds.

“(hashtag)sticksoutforteddy,” says the user.

“I’m heartbroken for the Balkind family and everyone who knew and loved Teddy,” Cam Atkinson, a forward for the Philadelphia Flyers, said on Twitter.

“We send our best wishes to St.

The communities of St. Luke’s and Brunswick

Playing the game we all love is a horrible tragedy.”

The patron saint of the Catholic Church is St.

On Friday, Balkind’s former school, St. Luke’s, sent an email to parents saying, “Our community is in mourning.”

[…]

