Teddy Balkind’s heartfelt Instagram post after winning the state hockey championship before his tragic death

Teddy Balkind’s touching Instagram post after winning the state hockey championship before his tragic death

The Instagram post by TEDDY Balkind after winning the hockey state championship has been revealed.

In March of 2020, the young hockey player posted a photo of the team at the Northford Ice Pavilion.

“It’s been a great 8 years with the winter club and it ended in the best way possible(hashtag)state champs,” the caption read.

During a hockey game, a skate sliced his neck, killing the tenth grader at St Luke’s School in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Balkind fell on the ice during a game on Thursday night, and while he was on the ground, another player nearby who was unable to stop in time collided with him, according to officials.

Balkind was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to cops.

Students and their families gathered at St Luke’s School on Friday evening to pay their respects, while friends and family have paid tribute to the teen on social media.

"We lost a precious young man in a tragic accident yesterday,"

In a statement to students obtained by CBS 2, St. Luke's School said.

“Both St. John’s and St. Paul’s are equally important

As we work to support our students and families, Luke's School and Brunswick School are in shock.

St. John the Evangelist

Luke's sole focus right now is to help our devastated community."

"Troubles like this are difficult to process and impossible to comprehend," Brunswick School added.

In the days and weeks ahead, we will do everything we can to assist and support those in our community and the St. Louis area.

“Luke’s neighborhood.”

Balkind’s death was also announced via the NHL’s official Twitter account.

It said, “The National Hockey League mourns the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind, a member of the hockey family lost too soon.”

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are extended to his family, his St.

Luke’s teammates as well as his numerous friends.”

Kevin Shattenkirk, a member of the US Olympic team and current Anaheim Ducks defenseman, tweeted, “The hockey world is in mourning over Teddy Balkind’s tragic death yesterday.”

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the young players from St. Louis."

Luke’s and Brunswick, particularly the Balkinds.

“SticksOutForTeddy (hashtag)Rest In Peace Teddy.”

“Sad to hear about Teddy Balkind’s tragic loss,” Anaheim Ducks player Adam Henrique tweeted.

My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the Balkind family.

“sticksoutforteddy” (hashtag).

“I’m heartbroken for the Balkind family and everyone who knew and loved Teddy,” Cam Atkinson, a forward for the Philadelphia Flyers, wrote on Twitter.

“We’re sending our best wishes to…

